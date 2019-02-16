Home Cities Bengaluru

Tree census may start from June

However, in January, forest officials held a series of meetings with stakeholders to carry out massive tree counting work in the 198 wards of the city.

Published: 16th February 2019 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP  forest cell has put in a fresh proposal for `5-6 crore for carrying out the first ever ‘Tree Census’ in Bengaluru. After the last three meetings they had with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), forest officials said they were hopeful of allocations, and that the census work would be taken up from June.

In 2016, the state government had allocated `4 crore for the census work, but the work never took off and the funds were returned.For the past three years, tree census in Bengaluru has been stalled due to lack of clarity on the policy and involvement of experts and NGOs.

However, in January, forest officials held a series of meetings with stakeholders to carry out massive tree counting work in the 198 wards of the city. Further, they explored ideas with a few NGOs to implement a software for the census work.

BBMP deputy conservator of forests, Cholarajappa, said, “We are very serious about the census work as the core trees in the city have to be identified before it is too late. We have put in a proposal for `5-6 crore considering the size of the city, which involves an area of 800 square kilometers and 198 wards. We are hoping to start the work from June as soon as the funds are allocated and tenders are called.”

Regarding the public volunteers for census work, the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) said, “Since a lot of technical issues will be involved, it will not be possible to train the public. However, members of the Ward Committees will be involved. We need the help of experts and also to opt for a specific tree software that will be verified by the state government. Presently, the process is on to identify experts and we have also had demonstrations to see how the software works.”

Recently, BBMP had held talks with Project Vruksha who had demonstrated their software for mapping trees. They have done tree mapping in three wards of Bengaluru—Byrasandra, Jayanagar East and Pattabhiramnagar—in the last three years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp