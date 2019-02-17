Home Cities Bengaluru

BWSSB’s phone-in a vent for citizen woes

A public outreach initiative by Bangalore Water Supply and Sanitation Board (BWSSB) that takes place every Saturday is offering much relief to Bengalureans from water problems.

Published: 17th February 2019 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A public outreach initiative by Bangalore Water Supply and Sanitation Board (BWSSB) that takes place every Saturday is offering much relief to Bengalureans from water problems. The board has so far received 54 calls during the two phone-in interactions, each running to 90 minutes.

BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath told TNIE that the idea behind it was to open a communication channel with the public. “This will be an ongoing programme. We have attended to 30 of the 32 problems spelt out during the first session on February 9. The calls received today (Saturday) are in the process of being redressed,” he said.

Ten top BWSSB officials, including chairman and engineer-in-chief Kemparamaiah, answered calls during this interaction.  

Public relations officer B M Manjunath, also present during the interactions, said half the calls received during the first session were from RT Nagar and Sanjay Nagar and were about erratic water supply. “Generally, most calls are about irregular water supply. Only six calls dealt with sanitary problems,” he said.

A K Ravi, a resident of Shivajinagar, called to seek reimbursement of the huge water bills he had paid for over a year from June 2017 to July 2018. “My water bill, which used to be just `120 a month, shot up to nearly `900 during this period. After a complaint, a new water meter was installed and my bills are now correct. I want the excess amount paid by me to be reimbursed,” he said. The chairman has agreed to see if a reimbursement can be made or if the amount could be adjusted with future water bills, Ravi added.  
Girinath said most temporary problems have been set right.

Calls are taken from 9am to 10.30am every Saturday on 080-22945119.

