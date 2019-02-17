Home Cities Bengaluru

DeMo: Court declines to discharge accused

Special court judge S H Pushpanjali Devi said there are prima facie materials to frame charges against  Dinesh under the provisions of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Published: 17th February 2019 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Special Court for CBI cases declined to discharge B Dinesh, the then head cashier of the erstwhile State Bank of Mysore (now merged with SBI) at its Periyapatna branch in Mysuru district from a corruption case related to illegal exchange of currency notes.

Special court judge S H Pushpanjali Devi said there are prima facie materials to frame charges against  Dinesh under the provisions of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Dinesh had allegedly facilitated exchange of demonetised currencies with valid banknotes to the tune of `2.18 crore during November 10-23, 2016 without taking valid documents.Dinesh is accused of committing a criminal breach of trust and manipulating actual deposit slips submitted by genuine customers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp