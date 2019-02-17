DeMo: Court declines to discharge accused

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Special Court for CBI cases declined to discharge B Dinesh, the then head cashier of the erstwhile State Bank of Mysore (now merged with SBI) at its Periyapatna branch in Mysuru district from a corruption case related to illegal exchange of currency notes.

Special court judge S H Pushpanjali Devi said there are prima facie materials to frame charges against Dinesh under the provisions of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Dinesh had allegedly facilitated exchange of demonetised currencies with valid banknotes to the tune of `2.18 crore during November 10-23, 2016 without taking valid documents.Dinesh is accused of committing a criminal breach of trust and manipulating actual deposit slips submitted by genuine customers.