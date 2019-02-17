Home Cities Bengaluru

Girl thrashed by PG owner, thrown out

Whitefield police have registered a case against the accused on February 11. Arrests are yet to be made.

Published: 17th February 2019 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 04:16 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old girl from Assam was allegedly thrashed by her paying guest (PG) owner, his cook and his mother, before she was pushed out of the room around midnight, in Whitefield police station limits. In her complaint, the girl has alleged that the PG owner behaved this way as one of her roommates had falsely complained to the owner that she would smoke and drink in the room, and that she had not paid rent.

The victim approached senior police officers in the commissioner’s office and alleged that on January 28, she was pushed out of the PG and was thrashed by the owner Venkatesh, along with his male cook. Venkatesh’s mother also slapped her when she refused to leave, since it was midnight, and she had no friends and relatives to stay with here. Whitefield police have registered a case against the accused on February 11. Arrests are yet to be made.

Speaking to TNIE the victim said, “My roommate made a false complaint against me that I would smoke and drink in my room. I told the owner to go ahead and search for evidence. He did not bother to search my room, but just started abusing me and assaulted me. The neighbours just watched as I was thrown out.”
She added, “I am unemployed, and had requested him to allow me some time to pay two months’ rent. He has used this as the reason for evicting me.”

Comments

