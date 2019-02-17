Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka High Court turns down minor rape survivor’s plea to abort 34-week-old foetus

The court told the the Department of Health and Family Welfare to bear all the expenses.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A minor girl, a rape survivor, will not be allowed to terminate her pregnancy resulting from the assault as a medical report states that there could be a threat to her life as the pregnancy is in advanced stage at 34 weeks.

The Karnataka High Court in its recent judgment directed the District Hospital in Shivamogga to periodically examine her and provide the requisite treatment and ensure safe delivery of the child.
Justice Alok Aradhe asked the Chief Medical Officer to ensure that the petitioner and her child are taken care of during the period of pregnancy and after delivery.

In case the victim and her family members are unwilling to keep the child, the authorities are directed to make efforts to make arrangement for the adoption of the child, the court said while  ordering the District Legal Services Authority to release compensation of Rs 3 lakh and the Deputy Commissioner  to release Rs 75,000 to the victim.

The court told the Department of Health and Family Welfare to bear all the expenses. It also directed to ensure that the victim, who is a student, continues her education. The minor victim had moved the court praying to direct the Department of Health and Family Welfare and Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences (Mc Gann Teaching District Hospital) to medically terminate the pregnancy, after obtaining the opinion of an expert body of the doctors on the physical and mental health of the victim, at the earliest.
Alternatively, the victim has prayed for a direction to the health department to grant suitable compensation to take care of her during pregnancy and post delivery as well as the child up to a suitable period. The court disposed of the petition while giving above directions to the authorities.

Did not reveal assault

The victim is pursuing intermediate education and she was raped on April 16, 2018, by the accused. She did not disclose the incident to anybody out of fear.The incident came to light when she complained of pain and discomfort in her stomach. Thereupon, she was taken to Mc Gann Hospital in Shivamogga by her mother on November 12.  Then, it was learnt that she was 23 weeks pregnant. The case was registered on November 14 against the culprit under the provisions of IPC and POCSO Act.  

As she is a minor and is unable to bear the child, her parents requested the hospital to terminate the pregnancy. However, no action was taken as under Section 3 of Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, pregnancy of more than 20 weeks cannot be permitted to be terminated.

