Lecturers threaten to boycott evaluation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the countdown for second year pre-university examinations begins, PU college lecturers have threatened to boycott evaluation work.

After holding first round of talks with the principal secretary of the Primary and Secondary Education Department, the Karnataka PU College Lecturers’ Association has given the state government a month’s time to fulfill their demands.

Association president Thimmaiah Purle said, “Some of our important demands are still pending before the government. If the government considers those demands, we will participate in the evaluation work or else we will boycott.”

He added that the first round of talks with the principal secretary were not fruitful. “The PUE department director was not present at the meeting. The director is the only person who can address most of our demands,” he said.

When asked about it, PUE department director P C Jaffer said, “When it comes to increasing remuneration of evaluators, it is done once in three years as per the norms and we did it last year. It is the responsibility of each teacher to take part in evaluation work. We have spoken to them and as of now there are no issues.”

What lecturers want

Promotions of PU lecturers who have completed M.Phil and PhD to degree colleges

Remove pay disparity between PUC and degree college lecturers

Stop early commencement of academic year and allow teachers a summer break

Release ex-gratia for those who were appointed in 2008

Results after CET exams

The department has decided to announce the results of PU II exams after the Common Entrance Test (CET) to avoid putting pressure on students. Officials said that the evaluation will be completed by first

week of April.