Passengers protest, want train from Yeshwantpur

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly 300 members affiliated to Karnataka-Kerala Travellers Forum held a protest in front of Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna station on Saturday demanding that the Yeshwantpur-Kannur Express depart from Yeshwantpur instead of Banaswadi. The departure point of this train was shifted to Banaswadi on February 4.

The forum is an umbrella organisation of 106 socio-cultural organisations in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi.

Vinu Thomas, working president of Karnataka Pravasi Congress accused the Railways of “supporting the private bus lobby”. Pointing out that cost of a train ticket to Kannur was just `400, he said the journey by bus costs `900. “Those living near Yeshwanthpur now spend between `300 and `400 to board this train from Banaswadi,” he said. Yeshwantpur has Metro connectivity as well as good BMTC service while Banaswadi lacks both, Thomas added.

Backing this, Metty Grace, forum co-ordinator, said, “This train used to be jam-packed when it was run from Yeshwantpur. Now, it has only half the occupancy while all private buses are running full.” The train used to depart at 8.25 pm from Yeshwantpur and it always late by two or three hours when it starts from Banaswadi, he added.

The protest began at 5 pm inside the station. Railway officials did not respond to calls on the issue.