Home Cities Bengaluru

Airport system upgrade leads to long queues, to go on till April-end

The process of security check should barely take a few minutes for regular passengers, but now, it is taking much longer, say fliers.

Published: 17th February 2019 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Regular fliers from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will have no respite from long queues at the security check-in till April end. Airport authorities claim that security lanes are being upgraded to a smart security system with an automatic tray retrieval system, which is causing long queues.
These queues have forced several fliers to report late for boarding, and also led to frequent tiffs with fellow passengers, airline and security officials.

“Recently, I was travelling to Delhi and I was stuck in a queue at check-in and at security check. The web check-in didn’t work either. I had to fight with the staff and barely made it in time for my flight,” said Sangeetha Niranjan, who was travelling with her child.

If it’s a weekend or festive time, the situation gets worse. The process of security check should barely take a few minutes for regular passengers, but now, it is taking much longer, say fliers. However, Hari Marar, president and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited, said fliers will have to bear with this till April end, as two lanes out of the available ones are not being used. “By the end of April, the upgrade will be completed.”

How will the upgrades help?
An automated tray handling system reduces queue time, enhances operational efficiency and lowers staffing requirement. The ATRS system automatically returns empty trays to the preparation area for passengers to place their belongings. Passengers or staff won’t have to push their trays/ bags into the scanners and automatically segregate trays that need additional screening.

Rakesh Asthana reviews security
Rakesh Asthana, director general of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and former special director of the CBI, today reviewed the security situation at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Saturday morning. Asthana, who is on his first visit to the city after taking charge, held a meeting with airport police, Central Industrial Security Force and airline operators. The DG is on a three-day visit to inspect the airport.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kempegowda International Airport Rakesh Asthana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp