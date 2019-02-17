Airport system upgrade leads to long queues, to go on till April-end

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Regular fliers from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will have no respite from long queues at the security check-in till April end. Airport authorities claim that security lanes are being upgraded to a smart security system with an automatic tray retrieval system, which is causing long queues.

These queues have forced several fliers to report late for boarding, and also led to frequent tiffs with fellow passengers, airline and security officials.

“Recently, I was travelling to Delhi and I was stuck in a queue at check-in and at security check. The web check-in didn’t work either. I had to fight with the staff and barely made it in time for my flight,” said Sangeetha Niranjan, who was travelling with her child.

If it’s a weekend or festive time, the situation gets worse. The process of security check should barely take a few minutes for regular passengers, but now, it is taking much longer, say fliers. However, Hari Marar, president and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited, said fliers will have to bear with this till April end, as two lanes out of the available ones are not being used. “By the end of April, the upgrade will be completed.”

How will the upgrades help?

An automated tray handling system reduces queue time, enhances operational efficiency and lowers staffing requirement. The ATRS system automatically returns empty trays to the preparation area for passengers to place their belongings. Passengers or staff won’t have to push their trays/ bags into the scanners and automatically segregate trays that need additional screening.

Rakesh Asthana reviews security

Rakesh Asthana, director general of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and former special director of the CBI, today reviewed the security situation at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Saturday morning. Asthana, who is on his first visit to the city after taking charge, held a meeting with airport police, Central Industrial Security Force and airline operators. The DG is on a three-day visit to inspect the airport.