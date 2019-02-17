Woman found dead at home, cops search for brother-in-law

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-woman employee of BHEL was found murdered at her house in Kengeri on Friday evening. Police suspect that a land dispute between the victim and her brother-in-law is said to be the motive. They said that they were searching for her brother in-law, who is absconding.

The deceased has been identified as Anupama alias Anu, a resident of Suncity Layout on Mysuru road. She worked as a technical assistant in BHEL. Her husband Sanath is an employee with an MNC in Electronics City.

The police said that the incident took place at 6.30 pm after Anu had returned from work. She was alone at home, since her husband generally came back at 8.30 pm. Anu’s younger sister Prema tried reaching her on her phone, but she did not get an answer. Prema, along with her mother, went to Anu’s house and broke open the door. They found her lying unconscious and immediately rushed her to a private hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The doctors found strangulation marks on her neck and alerted the Kengeri police.

Anu’s mother Pramila told the police that Anu and her husband lived on the first floor of six-storey residential building. Her elder daughter Netravathi, along with her husband Vivek, also lived on the same building on the third floor. Vivek, who runs a furniture business, had demanded that Anu register a site located in Bidadi in his name. “There was a dispute between them, following which, Anu filed a case against him,” Pramila added.Police said that Vivek is still at large, and a special team had been formed to nab him.