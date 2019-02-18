Alert delivery boy hides cash to escape mugging

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Quick action by a medical store delivery boy saved important medicines, his smartphone and Rs 700, but it didn’t stop muggers from attacking him with a knife. Two muggers intercepted Sachin VH when he was on an errand to deliver medicines to a customer in Kammanahalli, and realizing they were out to rob him, he put his cash, phone and medicines in the fuel tank pouch.

When they demanded that he part with his valuables and attacked him with a knife, he raised an alarm, forcing the miscreants to escape.Sachin, a resident of HRBR Layout in Kalyan Nagar, was working as a delivery boy for a medical store. Sachin is from Dharwad and came to Bengaluru one-and-half months ago.

On February 15, the store owner packed some medicines and asked Sachin to deliver them to a customer. Around 9.45pm, when he was on 5th Cross in 3rd Block, two masked men intercepted him near a fuel station.

“I realised that they had come to rob me, so I immediately put my belongings in the fuel tank pouch,” Sachin said.An investigating officer said, “We have already detained one person. Efforts are on to nab the other man.”