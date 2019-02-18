Art is still a learning process, says 60-yr-old award-winning painter

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Prominent artist Madhuri Bhaduri experiments with medium of oil, giving different textures and colours to her paintings, exhibited at her latest show, ‘In a Remembered Land’. The paintings of landscapes and horizons try to capture the beauty of nature. Bhaduri has been working with oil for four decades now. She says, “It is a versatile medium. You can use it like watercolours or charcoal. It depends on the time you spend.”

She says she started her work with more realistic forms, did figurative in the 90s and got back to working with nature, which she used to do in the 80s. “I have realised how these realistic forms diminish and get more abstract over time. In my latest exhibition, I have done more layering and texturing. These paintings are self-evolved forms that are symbolic to the landscapes I visited.” She adds that many think of their dreams in life or start pondering when they see vanishing horizons, but for her, a horizon is more of a spiritual experience. “It is a source of light,” she says.

Bhaduri says painting was her inner calling. She was a national-level badminton and squash player and had been playing badminton since she was nine years old. “My father was into sports while my mother was a classical singer. So I had mix art and sports while growing up. I was good in art and studies. But back then, it was considered that one would go to art college if they do not have good scores in science or math. So, I took up economics. Later, I decided to get back to painting, my first love. I used to paint and people loved my work. They slowly started commissioning them.

I then did masters in fine arts,” she recalls. Today, she is one of the few woman painters in the country. Despite finding it difficult to be financially independent, she says she has managed to get by. “Everything I am and have today is because of my values and what I have learnt. I haven’t taken a single rupee from my father since I started working.

I am able to manage my life even after my husband passed away in 2007. Art is a way to express my feelings on canvas and hence, when someone gifts me a canvas, I am happy,” she says. Bhaduri has been in the industry for 40 years but still considers it to be a learning process. “Art is also evolving in India. There is more exposure to Western countries.

Artists move to other places and there are always new things that inspire them in their work,” she says. Bhaduri was awarded with the Indian National Award - The Amrita Shergill Rashtriya Kala Puraskar by the National Institute of Fine Arts (NIFA). She has also been awarded the ‘Exceptional Woman of Excellence’ in Art (2018) and National Excellence Award (2018).In a Remembered Land is on till March 5 at Sublime Galleria, UB City, Vittal Mallya Road.