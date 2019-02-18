Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Astrologer robbed by customer

An astrologer who claimed to have helped people in distress and determined auspicious times and dates for important occasions, couldn’t foresee his own misfortune.

By Express News Service

The astrologer, Gayyur Hassan, 43, a resident of Govindapura, filed a complaint with Rajarajeshwari Nagar police against a woman, identified as Geetha Patil, and her four aides, for kidnapping and robbing him of Rs 8.13 lakh.

Hassan told police that a woman called him over the phone in 2016 and introduced herself as Geetha Patil, and said she needed his help to overcome her pain and depression over a failed love affair. On February 10, Geetha asked him to meet her in RR Nagar.

“Geetha and her aides forcibly pulled me inside the car and drove towards Mysuru Road. They demanded money at knife-point,” Hassan told the police.

The gang allegedly transferred Rs 2 lakh from Hassan’s account into theirs, then took his debit card and transferred more money.  Hassan was dropped back to RR Nagar.

