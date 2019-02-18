Bee hives create buzz, complaints for removal pour in 

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Come February, the city of Bengaluru witnesses wild honey bees buzzing with their nesting activity usually in the balconies of houses and apartment complexes that are abutting lakes, parks, gardens and forests. Although there has been a drastic decline in the population of wild honey bees in the city with the continuing destruction of its habitat, BBMP receives 15-20 complaints per day from the residents for removal of bee nests in southern, western and other parts of the city.

With BBMP not having paid the dues of their 12 wildlife rescuers for the last three years, even payment to Jenukurbas and Kurbas (who are hired for removal of nests) is a tough proposition and they are being now paid from public donation. If the complaint is received from schools, the problem is usually addressed but if it is by individuals, it is often ignored.

Tribal communities from city outskirts are paid about

`1,000 for removal of one hive

The tribal communities of Jenu Kuruabas who are based in Bannerghatta and Hakki Pikki Colony on the city outskirts remove the nests without killing the bees, thereby, protecting the fragile ecology and aiding agriculture activities. They are paid about `1,000 for removal of one hive, with money collected by residents.

This has resulted in many citizens opting for chemical pest control to get rid of bees rather than opting for the environment-friendly methods. Sharadha, a resident of Konankunte, said, “Since there was no response from BBMP, we called a pest control service to remove a nest in our backyard. We paid him `500 for a chemical spray.”

Breeding season

With the start of the breeding season, the city is witnessing nesting by colonies of bees in four or five zones. Even Chief Minister’s home office, which has seen nesting activity, have been calling up BBMP for removal of the hive.

Once bees nested in jackfruit, tamarind and Ficus family trees but the scenario has changed today and they have adapted to nesting in high rises, says a rescuer adding, “With trees being cut and the pollution levels rising, they are adjusting to other habitats.

And since prefer cool winds, high rises are preferred. The breeding season starts from February-May and the migrant bees search for new areas. There are four species of wild bees and one of them is found in staircases, window sills in apartments at a height of 40 feet. The size of the nest is about 1.5-3.5 feet.”

High activity

The areas seeing high activity are Bommanahalli, RR Nagar, Nayandahalli, Hanumantnagar, Malleswaram, Yelahanka and GKVK. Further, highest number of complaints are received from Electronics City for removal of nests. Usually pest controllers are called for destruction of entire chain of nests.



Wildlife Warden of Bengaluru Rural A Prasanna Kumar said, “Unfortunately, with trees being regularly felled for infrastructure projects, nowadays, one can see nests only in buildings. Apartment complexes that have been built close to lakes and forests, especially in Banashankari, Kanakpura Road, etc see nesting at a height of more than six floors.”

Declare it as state insect

In view of wanton destruction of wild bees by chemical spray, environmentalists call for declaring them as state insects as it has no protection under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Kumar explained, “I have written to the Karnataka State Biodiversity Board regarding this but there has been no action. If they cannot initiate action, they can write to the Karnataka State Wildlife Board. Since honey bees have no legal status under WPA, it has to be declared state insect otherwise, the farmers of the state will suffer immensely as apiculture activity is highly aided by wild bees.”

Bees are beneficial but if their nests are based in residential buildings, then control is warranted. Bees pollinate fruit trees to make honey to feed the colony. However, their stings are deadly to babies, the elderly and persons allergic to bee venom. Since their removal is harmful to ecology, natural methods should be adopted, opine greens.