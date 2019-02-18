BMRCL exposes cartel, likely to save Rs 2,500 crore

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A clever strategy by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to break the cartel formed by four contractors, while bidding for civil works for the underground corridor of the Nagawara-Gottigere Line, helped it save Rs 1,200 crore in two tenders finalised recently.

It is now set to save an additional Rs 1,300 crore when the remaining two tenders are awarded.For this Reach-6 line of Phase-II, BMRCL received bids of Rs 8,553 crore, against an estimated cost of Rs 5,047 crore, for the four packages of the 13.9km underground corridor, opened in February last year. L&T (Chennai), Afcons Infrastructure Ltd (Mumbai), ITD Cementation India Limited (Mumbai) and Gluen Mark (Turkey) were the bidders. Each of the four bidders took part in all the bids and quoted the lowest (which was also a very high figure) in one specific package, so that each could bag one package.

Understanding that the bidders had formed a cartel, former BMRCL Managing Director Mahendra Jain, who is also Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development department, made it public that BMRCL planned to cut short the underground portion of the corridor to 8km, instead of the proposed 13.9km, and only two underground packages would be called for.

The corridor could be reworked so that it could be made elevated at the two ends of Bannerghatta Road and Tannery Road in order to cut costs, he said in public. Jain also sent letters to the four concerns, cautioning them that it was illegal to indulge in this kind of cartelisation. Meanwhile, as planned, tenders were called for Package 2 (Vellara Road to Shivajinagar) and Package 3 (Bamboo Bazaar to

Tannery Road).

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Jain said, “The strategy was to announce that we would go elevated for two out of four packages. This public posturing helped and was done mainly to bring in effective competition among the bidders.” Adding that it had been effective in breaking the cartel formed by the bidders, the former MD said, “The tender premium has come down from 67% to 17% for Package II and III now, a saving of nearly Rs 1,200 crore. Now that the benchmark has been set, savings from the other two packages are likely to be of the same order. BMRCL will now save Rs 2,500 crore in its Phase-II Underground Corridor project.”

Asked about the issue, a spokesperson for L&T said “We do not wish to comment on it.”Tenders for the other two packages -- Package 1 (Dairy Circle to Langford Town) and Package 4 (Venkateshpura to Nagawara) will be awarded shortly.