CCTVs, guards at Hebbal flyover to check illegal activities 

BENGALURU: To make Hebbal flyover safer for public, stringent security measures have now been put in place by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). Closed circuit television cameras, 24x7 security and bright lighting have come up in the open space beneath the flyover and the adjacent mini-forest.

Over the past few years, these spaces had become hubs for illegal activities during nights due to zero lighting. Following numerous complaints from vehicle users about the shady activities, police asked the BDA in December last year to improve the place by taking safety measures.

Avinashi Ads, an outdoor advertising firm was contracted the job by BDA to carry out work under the Public Private Partnership model. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Gurudath Talwar, proprietor of the firm said, “We have installed 18 CCTV cameras and appointed six security staffers who monitor the area round-the-clock. The 10-acre mini-forest (that lies in the direction towards Manyata Tech Park) has been fully fenced and half the forest is now ready with a gate too fixed on one side. The area around the Kempe Gowda statue inside the forest as well as under the flyover are now fully lit.”

The agency has developed a password protected app which will help BDA and the ad agency monitor the area on a real-time basis. The space under the flyover has been cleaned, carpeted with grass and a new borewell dug here. “Three bus stands along with dustbins have been installed on each of sides, from where buses head to Tumukuru Road as well as to Manyata Tech Park,” he added. “The remaining part of the mini-forest can only be completed after the BDA completes a loop of the flyover in the direction leading from the airport to Manyata Tech Park,” the proprietor said.

A top BDA official said that as per the agreement, the ad agency has to pay an annual fee of Rs 1.1 crore to the BDA. The agency though is in a fix now. The BBMP had banned outdoor advertising for a year from August 6 last year.

“The BDA has told us to go ahead with the work as projects under PPP model are exempted. However, our repeated requests to BBMP did not get us any exemption.”

This confusion forced the agency to stop work midway but work has picked up pace during the last fortnight. “If we leave midway, our contract could be terminated. We have already spent `5 crore and so want to complete it,” Talwar said.