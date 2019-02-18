Consul-General by day, Samurai by night

Simran Ahuja By

BENGALURU : What do you expect when you meet a Consul-General? A solemn-faced person, dressed perhaps in crisp formals. The same, however, does not go for Takayuki Kitagawa, who is dressed – excitedly so – as a samurai, sword included! (He later reveals how it’s only a plastic sword but is the perfect companion for his blue and black-belted kimono). The Consul-General of Japan has just dipped his toes into cosplaying but hopes that one day he’ll be confident enough to dress like his ultimate favourite manga character:

Cyborg 009.

Cosplaying is one of the most popular aspects of Japanese pop culture. Kitagawa san reveals that the Harajuku district in Tokyo is considered a cosplayer’s haven and one can often find people dressed up in various different avatars on the streets.

And yet, the 62-year-old never cosplayed until last year. “I’m a shy person so I could never do this. But last year, I wanted to introduce a ‘Cosplaying Walk’ in Bengaluru to get people more aware about Japanese pop culture. A samurai is the most generic and well-identified character so I chose to go with that,” he recalls.

After March 2018, Kitagawa went on to cosplay multiple times during events and is currently looking forward to donning different skin again at the second edition of the Cosplay Walk, scheduled to be held in March. Besides a samurai, he has also dressed up as Peach Boy, a popular Japanese folklore character. “The story goes that a childless woman was washing clothes on a river bank when a giant peach came floating in front of her. She took it home to cut it when out came a baby boy. Hence, the name Peach Boy,” he explains.

While organising the first walk, the Consul-General was quite apprehensive of people’s reactions and feared ‘being hit by something’ during the march on St Marks Road. “I was pleasantly surprised to see the response. 300 people and 50 cosplayers took part in the walk. People also came from other cities,” he exclaims. Just as he says this, he is joined by a friend, who is also dressed in his cosplay attire of blue overalls, a red tee shirt and a red cap with the letter M on it. Who would have thought a samurai and Mario would get along this well?

Since Kitagawa admits that he has always been a shy person, has dressing up as someone else helped him gain more confidence? While not gaining confidence per se, he says he no longer requires prepared speeches to speak to people and is able to be more extempore. He pauses for a moment to think before he continues, “It’s like what you Indians call jugaad? I’m good at that now,” he says with a laugh.

Kitagawa continues to step outside his comfort zone and cosplay for one reason: In the hope that one day, people might step out of their houses dressed as their favourite characters and take on the streets of Bengaluru without an organised event. “The aim is to get people from the Harajuku district in Tokyo to Bengaluru’s St Mark’s Road for cosplaying,” he says with a smile.