Home Cities Bengaluru

Diabetics request extra time during exams

These children are given extra time in case they go through hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia.   

Published: 18th February 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a petition in 2017 by a Bengaluru girl to PM Narendra Modi demanding that her condition of type 1 diabetes be treated as a disability, several boards including CBSE and ICSE had declared the condition under the category. These children are given extra time in case they go through hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia.   

Betty Roby’s daughter has been preparing for her PU board exams and the stress has been getting to her as she is only allowed to take in some snacks in the exam hall with no extra time. “Two years ago, we had approached the ICSE board who had granted extra time. Last year, when I approached the PU board, they were not supportive,” said Roby.  

Anitha Iyer, Principal, CMR National PU College, said, “Type 1 diabetic children depend on insulin every day. We should give in some concession to students with medical conditions. Regional health authorities must identify mechanisms to ensure that education is specific to managing children with type 1 diabetes.”  

Dr S G Harish, Internal Medicine, BR Life SSNMC Hospital, says that juvenile diabetic students suffering from Type 1 diabetes may find it difficult to write exams for long hours. “Exams go on for three hours. Since most of these students take insulin before the exam, the effect of it starts to reduce in course of time. The students may also fall unconscious. It would be ideal if a small break is allotted to snack in between,” he says.

P C Jaffer, director of PU board was unavailable for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diabetics Exams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp