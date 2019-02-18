Diabetics request extra time during exams

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a petition in 2017 by a Bengaluru girl to PM Narendra Modi demanding that her condition of type 1 diabetes be treated as a disability, several boards including CBSE and ICSE had declared the condition under the category. These children are given extra time in case they go through hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia.

Betty Roby’s daughter has been preparing for her PU board exams and the stress has been getting to her as she is only allowed to take in some snacks in the exam hall with no extra time. “Two years ago, we had approached the ICSE board who had granted extra time. Last year, when I approached the PU board, they were not supportive,” said Roby.

Anitha Iyer, Principal, CMR National PU College, said, “Type 1 diabetic children depend on insulin every day. We should give in some concession to students with medical conditions. Regional health authorities must identify mechanisms to ensure that education is specific to managing children with type 1 diabetes.”

Dr S G Harish, Internal Medicine, BR Life SSNMC Hospital, says that juvenile diabetic students suffering from Type 1 diabetes may find it difficult to write exams for long hours. “Exams go on for three hours. Since most of these students take insulin before the exam, the effect of it starts to reduce in course of time. The students may also fall unconscious. It would be ideal if a small break is allotted to snack in between,” he says.

P C Jaffer, director of PU board was unavailable for comment.