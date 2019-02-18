Environment-friendly brand drapes nature in all its forms

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Menaka Bapuji, a 20-something NIFT graduate and an environmentalist has taken it upon herself to revive not just the country’s traditional weaves but also to introduce fashion consumers to sustainable fabric alternatives. Her two-year-old brand Varnuyathe produces simple yet alluring silhouettes, flowy Anarkalis, hand-woven saris, crop tops, shift, maxi and A-line dresses — all made with banana, kenaf, bamboo, soya, jute, beechwood, aloe vera, pineapple, milkweed (vetiver), and erukanjeri yarns. “The fabrics are either blended with cotton or silk,” says Menaka, who until 2016 worked in a wildlife resort in Satpura, Madhya Pradesh, as a naturalist and a photographer.

In 2016, when she came down to Chennai for a break, a chance encounter with aloe vera fabric at her father’s knitwear company inspired her to study the process of working with such unusual fabrics. “My father told me that he had received an enquiry about aloe vera fabric clothes. That really intrigued me. It was interesting to research about the process of making these yarns,” she says.

The young designer has joined hands with local weavers from the outskirts of Chennai, Coimbatore and Kancheepuram to create these weaves. Most of the fibres used by the brand consume less water, and the time it takes to process these fibres into yarn is significantly lower compared to synthetic fibres. “The carbon emissions and electricity usage are also less. It has been a conscious decision to reduce the carbon footprint,” she shares.

The brand opened its doors in 2017 and has since then carved a niche for itself. “My clients are usually women above 28 years — they are not just the ones who can afford it, they are also the ones conscious about the environment. The awareness about sustainable clothing is slowly gaining momentum,” she shares.

The clothes are hand-block printed and the dyes used are organic, and herbal. “They are extracted from Tulsi, neem, turmeric, pomegranate and other elements like roots, seeds and flowers. They are then blended in different compositions to give a specific colour,” she says holding a hand-woven milkweed-cotton tunic dyed with pomegranate extracts.

Every fabric has a different texture –—some are firm and lends itself better while some feel soft and have a better fall. “The dyes also have a specific effect on the fabric. Each piece feels very different from one another,” she says.

The brand also customises fabrics, colours and patterns according to the customer’s preference. “It takes a minimum of ten days to make clothes for a specific order, depending upon the availability of the dye and fabric,” she explains. The designer plans to showcase her collection in multi-brand stores in the city. “I have discussed the idea with a couple of known retailers. The idea is to create awareness about such fabrics, and about sustainable clothing,” she asserts.

For kids, too

Menaka also has a kid’s wear line and upcycles old garments into stunning wardrobe essentials.