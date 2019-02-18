'Fire shots' gone wrong in a bar, burns Bengaluru woman’s face

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old woman advocate sustained severe burn injuries while trying the ‘fire shot’ drink at a bar on Residency Road. Her face and neck got partially burnt while trying it, and she has filed a case with the Ashoknagar police against the bar staff for negligence.

The victim has said in her complaint that on Friday night she had gone to the bar and ordered food and drinks. Meanwhile, the bartender offered her a ‘fire shot’. Not knowing about it, she asked what it was, and was explained about it.

When she asked him why he was coaxing her to have it, she was told that every customer was given one that night. She alleged that the fire spread to her when the bartender held the drink up to her to hand it over so that she could try it. Her face and neck sustained burn injuries, the complaint said.

Speaking to TNIE, the victim has alleged that even after she sustained the burn injuries, she was forced to sit at the bar and was denied medical aid for three hours. “However, I managed to call my friends and reached a nearby hospital and got treatment,” she said.

The police who questioned the staff later, said they informed them that the customer had voluntarily ordered ‘fire shot’ drinks and that it fell on her as she did not hold the shot-glass properly. When TNIE contacted the bar, the staff said they did not want to comment on the incident.

WHAT IS A ‘FIRE SHOT’?

It is a flaming cocktail drink containing flammable, high-proof alcohol, ignited prior to consumption. The flames are mostly for dramatic flair. But in combination with other ingredients, the flavour of the drink is altered. However, cocktail experts say the fire should be lit away from the patrons to ensure their safety, and the drink should not be consumed while the flames are on. They also caution that the glass/container could become too hot to hold or sip from, resulting in burns. Moreover, there is always the risk of spilling and other items catching fire, especially if the guests are already intoxicated.