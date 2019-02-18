Flex banner business suffers a huge hit despite election season 

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five years ago, A Firoz, owner of a flex printing business in Bengaluru had bulk orders coming in from political parties in the state to print flex banners and other campaigning material prior to the national elections. However, the scenario has changed ever since the flex ban came into place by the BBMP.

“We have made the switch by providing only cloth-based materials but there are no takers. Political parties used to order 15,000 flex banners at a time. By now, we should have started receiving orders for the upcoming national elections but there have been no customers at all,” he said, adding that cloth is costly. “For example, a cloth banner would cost `25 to `30 per square feet. Flex used to be `10 per square feet. No one wants to shell out so much,” he rued.

Prabhu P, owner of a banner printing shop, said, “We used to get orders throughout the year from political parties. Birthday wishes for local leaders would be there irrespective of local elections. These orders are very few now post the ban on flexes.”

He added that he estimated a loss of 80 per cent in his business, as compared to a few years ago. “It is important to not have illegal hoardings in the city but this ban was sudden,” Prabhu said.

While Firoz is relying on orders for ‘To-let’ boards that fetch `3,000, he is considering shutting down both his shops in the city. Prabhu, on the other hand, is concentrating more on digital banners required by corporate clients and advertisers of mobile phone brands.

Anil Jain, another business man, said the flex ban had little impact on his sales. “We have completely switched to cloth such as polyster and cotton and also, get orders from political parties for shawls, caps, T-shirts, banners, sarees, flags, badges, etc,” Jain said, adding that they are expecting bulk orders when nominations are filed by candidates for the upcoming elections.