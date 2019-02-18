Hey kids! Leave the exam fear alone

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is that time of the year when students, especially those facing the class 10 and 12 board examinations in the next few days, become stressed, anxious and some, unfortunately, nurture suicidal thoughts.The point is: There is absolutely no need to have such feelings. This is just an examination.

Do not pressurise yourselves with the anxieties and stress. Prepare well and take the exams as they come.

Studies have shown that psychological concerns among children are on a rise, especially with behavioural issues and about thoughts of committing suicides. Almost 12 per cent of Indian students between the age of 4 and 16 suffer from psychiatric disorders. 20 per cent show signs of mental disorders, of which 2-5 per cent have serious concerns like autism or bipolar disorder. Every one hour a student commits suicide in the country.

Considering this, OASIS, a selfless international society, a group which has, in the last two years, launched a movement to save children of classes 10 and 12 from suicide, suicidal thoughts and depression, said: “Our hard work to pursue our dreams are our real introduction, not our exam results.”

With this message, OASIS has reached about 3,600 students in 40 schools of Bengaluru.Albert Einsten, the famous German-born theoretical physicist who developed the theory of relativity, once said: “Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid!”

Simply put, every individual whether or not excelling in academics, has the potential to shine in fields that they are passionate about. Having said that, these examinations are just small stepping stones, often the results of which have no bearing on how successful you will be in life in future.

OASIS’ studies have observed that students facing examinations in the days to come often suffer from thoughts, such as “I’ll be humiliated in front of my friends, family, neighbours and society”, “What if I fail? I will be the cause of my family’s humiliation”, or “I will be no good if I score less in these exams”.

In fact, there is no need to nurture such thoughts and stress yourselves. OASIS believes it is a result of the education system focusing on marks and grades, instead of focusing on the children’s creativity, talents and values. “More emphasis on marks/grades is creating an environment of competition and comparison, which makes students insecure and self-centred,” the organisation believes.

OASIS conducts sessions for class 9/10/11/12 students to correct this. Trained volunteers go to schools and take sessions. They have also come up with a book called Pariksha Andre Ashte, Kashte Bidi (“Exams are not a big deal, just relax!”) which they distribute among children. They currently have 60 volunteers in the city and they maintain a WhatsApp helpline where children can reach out to them when needed.At the sessions, a set of questions is prepared and students are supposed to think and give answers.

Questions asked

What do you feel before or during exams?

Is the exam system fair or unfair?

Can you achieve great success in life even if you score less or do not go to school?

Do you know any examples of such people?