Hundreds of cabs await registration in Bengaluru

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the state government informing the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) that they would need six months more to implement the Vehicle Location Tracking (VLT) device and panic button in new commercial vehicles, RTO officials are allegedly refusing to register them without the devices.Due to this, hundreds of vehicles are waiting for registration in the city.

Transport Minister DC Thammanna had launched the programme to install VLT and panic button in the first week of January, without even a Command and Control centre to monitor vehicles. Following demand from vehicle owners and drivers, principal secretary of the transport department had written to MoRTH, explaining the situation and why it could not be implemented without setting up the required infrastructure. The state also sought time till July 31 to implement the same.

Commercial owners and drivers’ associations were happy about the move. But despite the state communicating to the Centre about not implementing the programme, RTO officials are allegedly not registering new commercial vehicles that are not installed with VLT and panic button.

K Radhakrishna Holla, president of Bangalore Tourist Taxi Owners’ Association (BTTOA), said that taxi operator were the worst-hit due to this. “Many have bought new vehicles but are finding it difficult to get them registered. When the government has made it clear that it needs six more months to implement the programme, RTO officials are refusing to register new vehicles, citing non-installation of VLT and panic button. This has put hundreds of owners into hardship as they cannot take their vehicles out without registration. Though officials can register the vehicles by taking an affidavit from us, they are not doing it.

The officials claim that they have not received any official communication regarding this,” he said.

It is said that more 1,000 four-wheelers purchased for commercial purpose are not being registered. “We are not able to run our operations. The commissioner has not issued direction to all RTOs and this has led to the problem,” said Tanveer Pasha, president of Ola, TaxiForSure and Uber Taxi Drivers and Owners’ Association.

No new vehicles for air show

Radhakrishna Holla of BTTOA said that its members provided a majority of private vehicles for Aero India show all these years. “Usually, we used to provide more new vehicles for foreign delegates coming for Aero India. But this year, it would be difficult to provide the same due to RTO officials’ move,” he added.