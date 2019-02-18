Kempegowda CA sites fall in NGT buffer zone

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Site allottees of Second Block of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) are agitated that three parcels of land, earmarked as Civic Amenity (CA) sites, fall under the buffer zone spelt out by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

As per the NGT order, the buffer needs to be maintained, and in case of any construction, the zone needs to be calculated from the periphery of a water body and not from the centre, as had been done in the past. It specified a buffer zone of 75 metres for lakes, 50 metres for primary rajakaluves, 35 metres for secondary and 25 metres for tertiary rajakaluves.

Members of the NPKL Open Forum, which comprises site allottees of Phase-II, recently learnt about this when studying maps of the layout provided by BDA.

Santhosh Patil, speaking on behalf of Second Block, said, “Three CA sites now fall within the buffer zone in our block. Two sites -- measuring 2,744 sqm and 1,471 sqm -- fall within the prohibited area of a secondary rajakaluve. A fire station was planned here. Another site of 5,985 sqm falls within the 75-metre buffer zone of Sulikere lake.” Brick factories in the area can be notified as CA sites instead, he added.

A S Surya Kiran, the admin of a WhatsApp group comprising Second Phase allottees, says, “CA sites are supposed to provide basic amenities to residents, once the layout becomes fully developed. But with these sites formed within the buffer zones spelt out by NGT, any development here will be hindered.” Pointing out to a similar issue faced in Block 7, he says that applications called by BDA repeatedly to build a gymnasium there did not have any takers due to the buffer zone issue.

BDA Commissioner Rakesh Singh assured The New Indian Express that the problem would be redressed. “It is a mistake committed by BDA. So, we will take efforts to ensure that alternative CA sites are provided in the Block.”

What is a civic amenity site?

It is a site or a plot of land in a residential layout, usable only for community purposes. Market, post office, gymnasium, fair price shop, hospital, dispensary, childcare centre, maternity home, library, bus stand and bus depot are among the buildings permitted by BDA on a CA site.