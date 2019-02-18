Lend me your ear

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s a busy Saturday and people at the Cubbon Park Metro Station are scrambling to reach their trains and destinations on time. In the midst of this all, a girl in her mid 20s makes her way towards the ticketing counter and slowly turns around to inspect something that has caught her eye. The object of interest: The right hand wall that one sees as soon as they descend the staircase at Entrance C. She looks at the pictures of ears on the wall, slowly goes up to one ear and leans in as she whispers something. Once she’s done, she walks away and becomes just another person in the crowd rushing towards the train.

At first glance, the wall looks like any other within the station but on closer look, one notices tiny squares dotting the wall. While some remain empty and brown, most have either a mirror or the painting of an ear on it. The artwork on the wall, dubbed Transit Conversations, is the brainchild of city-based husband and wife artist duo Neha Utmani and PL Jose. According to Utmani, the project is meant to be an ‘emotional sounding board for the one who pauses’. To put it simply, the project acts as a prop to enable conversations with yourself in order to connect with your ‘inner voice’.

Hear ‘em out

The idea for the project came from Utmani and Jose’s personal interactions wherein Utmani often complained to Jose that he needs to “lend an ear” to her. Last year, the duo submitted the proposal for their project to BMRCL’s Festival of Stories competition and won a grant of `18,000 to execute the same at the Metro station. By October, they had launched a prototype of the project – 24 ear sculptures. They then started spending some time at the station to understand how the public would react to the project. “Every time we went, the number of sculptures would reduce. People would often want to touch and feel the ears and some would take off with them too,” says Utmani, who works as a visual art teacher at Trio World Academy.

Utmani then decided to start using paintings instead and the ears up on the wall belong to a myriad of different people. Some belong to psychologists and teachers from Trio World Academy, who the artist felt were good listeners, and some belonged to friends and commuters who liked the idea, she says as she points to the ear that belongs to Jose.

Mirrors lie interspersed with the ears since the duo wanted people to connect positively with themselves. Once a person is done letting out their secrets or unexpressed emotion to the ears, the writeup next to the wall urges the commuter to hug themselves in front of the mirror and say these affirmations to themselves: I love you just the way you are, you are the best thing that has happened to me, every day and in every way, I’m getting better and better.

The stories shared

Utmani spends a couple of hours every Saturday at the station in order to document the project. According to her, at least 60 people interact with the ears every day. Interestingly, men do more of the talking while women like to listen and get photographs of their ears clicked so that paintings of it can go up on the wall. Utmani recalls how one man told her he was happy this project existed since he could let out all his frustrations about his boss. Another woman told her she was in a fix since her child was in the hospital and the thought of someone just listening to her situations in a non-judgemental manner made her want to cry. The most interesting person, however, was a mimic artist. In a conversation with Utmani, he told her about how no one took his art seriously and barely paid him enough for his efforts. “He wasn’t in a good shape at all so I suggested he speak to the ears. He went up to the wall but instead of talking, he put his own ear to the paintings. He told me he wanted to hear what the ears had to say instead,” recalls Utmani.