Man assaulted while feeding stray dogs

BENGALURU: A 54-year-old man claiming to be working with slain journalist Gauri Lankesh’s newspaper was allegedly brutally attacked by a group of six persons, including an RTO inspector, when he was busy feeding stray dogs.

According to a complaint filed by Somanath R, the assailants told him since he was working in Lankesh’s publication, they would send him to “Gauri’s place” for feeding beef to the dogs. The men also ransacked his van, allegedly stealing some important documents.

Somanath, a resident of Jyothi Nagar in Chandra Layout, said the incident happened around 6.20 am on February 15 when he went to the Jnanabarathi University campus in his Maruti Van, which carried the Lankesh Patrike sticker. He was feeding some stray dogs near the head office of the University when a group of five-six men reached the spot and started abusing Somanath.

“They told me I was from Gauri Lankesh’s newspaper, and that I was feeding beef to the stray dogs. They said I will undergo what Gowri went through,” Somanath said, adding that they attacked him with the wooden logs. As Somanath tried to escape, he noticed Kariyappa allegedly giving instructions to the others to kill him. The group kept assaulting him and Somanath sustained injuries on his head, face, ears, legs and abdomen.

Some of the assailants also deflated all the tyres of his van before ransacking the vehicle and breaking the windscreen. They fled from the spot after warning him of dire consequences when some people out on their morning walks rushed to his help. They, along with Somanath, called the police control room and a patrolling vehicle reached the spot and took him to hospital for treatment.

Somanath told the police that the men also stole some important documents related to corruption in a few departments along with `800 in cash kept in the dashboard of his van. According to an investigating officer from Jnanabarathi police station, “Somanath has told us this is the third time he was attacked by one of the persons in the group, who is close to Kariyappa. A few months ago, Kariyappa and a person in the gang had tried to kill him by ramming their car into him. We suspect the attack is not just for feeding stray dogs. There must be something else as he is being repeatedly targeted.”The police have registered a case under charges of attempt to murder, assault and other appropriate sections of IPC, the officer added.