Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru man honks to get parked vehicle out of way, thrashed

Honking  to get the right of way proved costly for this 37-year-old agriculturist.

Published: 18th February 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Honking to get the right of way proved costly for this 37-year-old agriculturist. He was brutally assaulted on Celebrity Layout Main Road, Doddathoguru, in Electronics City on February 14, when he repeatedly blew the horn to get a haphazardly parked two-wheeler, which was blocking the road and causing a traffic jam, removed.

Surya Prakash, 37, a resident of Celebrity Layout, sustained injuries on his head and face during the assault, which left him unconscious. Prakash was driving home from Velankanni around 7.30pm, when he noticed a Honda Activa parked haphazardly on the road.

“When I honked to get it removed, a pushcart vendor nearby gestured to me to wait. I waited for two minutes and again honked as other vehicles were lining up behind my car,” said Prakash.Suddenly, the man whose scooter was parked haphazardly, came and allegedly used abusive language. Prakash got out of his car and asked the man why he was using abusive language, despite being on the wrong side of the law. This enraged the man, who allegedly hit Prakash on his head with his helmet. After Prakash fell and lost consciousness, the man allegedly kicked him in his private parts, even as the woman scratched Prakash’s face. Police said that Prakash filed a case on Thursday.

Other motorists apprehended the couple and assaulted them. The couple, however, managed to escape on their two-wheeler. Prakash regained consciousness and went to hospital for treatment.Prakash alleged that the couple had robbed him of his 75gm gold chain and Rs 5,000 in cash during the assault. The investigation officer said the couple had been traced.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
parking space honking bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp