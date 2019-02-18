Bengaluru man honks to get parked vehicle out of way, thrashed

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Honking to get the right of way proved costly for this 37-year-old agriculturist. He was brutally assaulted on Celebrity Layout Main Road, Doddathoguru, in Electronics City on February 14, when he repeatedly blew the horn to get a haphazardly parked two-wheeler, which was blocking the road and causing a traffic jam, removed.

Surya Prakash, 37, a resident of Celebrity Layout, sustained injuries on his head and face during the assault, which left him unconscious. Prakash was driving home from Velankanni around 7.30pm, when he noticed a Honda Activa parked haphazardly on the road.

“When I honked to get it removed, a pushcart vendor nearby gestured to me to wait. I waited for two minutes and again honked as other vehicles were lining up behind my car,” said Prakash.Suddenly, the man whose scooter was parked haphazardly, came and allegedly used abusive language. Prakash got out of his car and asked the man why he was using abusive language, despite being on the wrong side of the law. This enraged the man, who allegedly hit Prakash on his head with his helmet. After Prakash fell and lost consciousness, the man allegedly kicked him in his private parts, even as the woman scratched Prakash’s face. Police said that Prakash filed a case on Thursday.

Other motorists apprehended the couple and assaulted them. The couple, however, managed to escape on their two-wheeler. Prakash regained consciousness and went to hospital for treatment.Prakash alleged that the couple had robbed him of his 75gm gold chain and Rs 5,000 in cash during the assault. The investigation officer said the couple had been traced.