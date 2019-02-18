Home Cities Bengaluru

Move aside white, dark and milk, this chocolate goes pink

Many global chocolate brands have launched products made with ruby chocolate to enhance the  experience for consumers.

Published: 18th February 2019 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 06:44 AM

By Akhila Damodaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Who knew chocolate could go beyond variants of milk, white and dark? Say hello to Ruby Chocolate - a natural berry tinted and flavoured chocolate that was introduced by Barry Callebaut India & Subcontinents, a Belgian-Swiss cocoa company, in 2017. According to Deepa DSouza, director - Gourmet Sales, Barry Callebaut India & Subcontinents, “Ruby chocolate is the only chocolate that satisfies the need for hedonistic indulgence and is found most appealing to  millennials.” It is said to be the fourth type of chocolate, after dark, milk and white.

The chocolate hasn’t just taken the global market by storm but the Indian premium and luxury market as well. DSouza explains that the luxury chocolate market has been booming from the last couple of years and consumers are looking for unique experiences that go beyond the regular. “Since we launched Ruby last year in Shanghai, it’s been acclaimed by many chefs and chocolatiers from around the world for  its taste and pairing opportunities,” she says, adding that Barry Callebaut launched the chocolate after a decade of research on Ruby cocoa beans.

Many global chocolate brands have launched products made with ruby chocolate to enhance the  experience for consumers. Ruby chocolate was launched recently at Smoor outlets. Given its berry taste profile, DSouza says Ruby has versatile workability and can be used in artisanal chocolates, pastries, confectionery creations and plated desserts. “We’ve created several products with ruby chocolate, such as bars, truffles, pralines, dragees, macarons, biscuits, ice cream and some bakery creations. It can  also be used in certain savoury preparations,” she says.  

The chocolate is derived from ruby cocoa beans that are grown in selective cocoa growing areas, and the colour and flavour is solely determined from the selection and treatment of the cocoa bean. “There is no added colour or berry flavour to ruby, its an inherent natural quality. It’s not bitter, milky or sweet, but has a unique berry fruitiness and luscious smoothness. Ruby colour is sensitive to moisture, oxygen and light, so the  packaging material needs to have barrier properties against these factors,” says DSouza.

Fact file

Ruby was discovered 80 years after white chocolate was introduced in the marketRuby chocolate has no added colours or flavours. 
The berry fruitiness and colour tone is naturally present in the ruby cocoa beans

As with any successful product, you may find a knock-off soon in the market. Consumers must check for the ruby cocoa bean stamp that authenticates the presence of ruby chocolate

