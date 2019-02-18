Relieve for commuters: No hike in auto fare till Lok Sabha polls

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The demand of auto rickshaw drivers to increase the fares in Bengaluru city would not be met anytime soon, as the Lok Sabha elections would be declared soon. Various unions of autorickshaw drivers had given a requisition to the government to increase the auto fare and it is still pending before the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), which takes a call on the demand.

Sources said that now it is unlikely to increase the auto fares and nothing would happen till the Lok Sabha general election process is completed. “We are looking into the demand and considering various parameters before taking a final decision. However, as it would take some more time and the poll Model Code of Conduct would be announced by then, there will be no changes in the auto fares before May,” an official, on condition of anonymity, said.

Nineteen parameters are considered for calculating the cost of operation and accordingly, fares are fixed. Important parameters are cost of the vehicle, fuel, driver’s wages, maintenance, interest on capital, cost of tyres and tubes, tax, fee and insurance, he added.

Auto rickshaw fares in the city were revised and increased five years ago, in December 2013. Since 2016, unions have been demanding for fare hike but with not much interest. Thanks to the infighting between unions. “As the office bearers of various unions and associations are divided over the fare hike, the matter was not fought by us with conviction. Only memorandum was submitted but no follow up was made. The rift between unions have put thousands of auto drivers into hardship,” president of a union, who did not wish to be named, said.

“There are differences between drivers who are attached with private aggregators and those who have not. So we could not take a firm decision about the fare hikes and obviously the government was also not interested,” he added.

Admitting that there was no coordination between unions, President of Adarsha Auto & Taxi Drivers Union M Manjunath said, “It is the major reason for fares not being hiked for five years. We are hopeful that at least now our demands are me.