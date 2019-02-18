Home Cities Bengaluru

Only LED streetlights in Bengaluru by 2021

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru will soon have brighter street lights at a lower cost as the ambitious project by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to use Light Emitting Diode (LED) bulbs has received the government’s nod. The work order for the project will be issued within a month.

Bengaluru has 4,70,648 street lamps for which BBMP pays a monthly bill amounting to Rs 12 crore. According to BBMP, with this project, it will be saving at least Rs 3.5 crore every month. An official from BBMP said, “The project has been approved and work order will be issued shortly. By the end of 2021 all street lights in Bengaluru will have LED bulbs.”

According to BBMP, the bidders will maintain the street lighting system for the next 10 years before handing it over to BBMP. However, the new lights would need no maintenance for seven years. Centralized control rooms will help the civic body monitor LED street lamps. The light poles will be redone, with their height being adjusted as per the road condition and the requirement to provide uniform brightness across the city.  This project is set to be the first to be implemented among those announced by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in his 2019-20 financial year budget that was presented recently.
The existing electrical contractors had in 2018 staged a protest against the project, saying more than 30,000 people depend on the works and that the move may threaten their livelihood.

