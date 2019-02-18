Scenic beauty turns nightmare

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Residents living near the Bilvaradhahalli, Anekal Taluk complain that the garbage dumping issue has become a serious menace in their area for a year now. They see garbage loaded trucks disposing garbage around the Bilavardha Kere every day and a huge mountain of garbage has been formed. Also, some people state that the garbage dumping used to take place only at night but now the same happens even during daylight.

Most of the residents living around the area complain of stench and mosquitoes around the place, which makes the place unfit to live in. “Truckloads of garbage are emptied and sometimes the garbage starts to burn. The air is extremely unhealthy and causes health issues,” said Mithila Nagarkatti, a resident staying near the TAJ Heritage Mosque, Bilavaradhahalli.

Some of the elderly residents staying around the area complain of suffering from asthma and other health issues and the garbage burning stench is creating a worse situation for them. Also, few residents state that the garbage is renovation dump from the construction sites in Weavers Colony which is situated about 7 to 10 kilometres from the actual spot.

“I bought this place only to enjoy the scenic beauty and live amidst nature, but since a year or two, the situation has not exactly been the same. Many buildings are coming up in the Weavers Colony.

Most of the houses are demolished and their wastes are being dumped near the lake. On questioning one of the truck drivers, he replied that this was the only empty area where he can dump garbage and then he fled from the place. Also, industrial and plastic wastes are being dumped in the lake. We are really sad that the beautiful lake is being dumped with garbage,” said Anant Shankar, a resident Bilvara Green, Bilvaradhahalli.

Kumara Acharya, a ward member, stated that he caught two trucks and took them to the police station and lodged a complaint against them and found out they were local contractors from the weaver’s colony.On asking Ravi Kumar, Panchayat Development Officer, Bannerghatta area, he replied by saying that he has lodged a complaint under the Bannerghatta Police Station and requested for an officer who can keep an eye and ensure that no garbage is thrown into the lake.