Smart parking: Wait to get longer

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans may have to wait longer for the proposed Smart Parking initiative to take off, as the government has ordered a fresh tender to be floated for the project along 85 roads in the city.

After the existing finalised bidder for the project was scrapped by Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar has asked the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to float a fresh tender. This direction to BBMP came during the inter-department co-ordination committee meeting.

Parameshwara had asked BBMP to scrap the tender citing technical glitches, as TenderSure projects were

proposed for the 85 roads that were identified for the project.

However, sources from BBMP claim that the tender was finalised by BBMP and Cabinet for two bidders -- EmQos Embedded Engineering Pvt Ltd and CPS (Central Parking System) -- and officials are still negotiating with the bidders before scrapping the tender. The civic agency wants to implement the smart parking project along 85 roads in the Central Business District (CBD) to facilitate parking for 3,600 cars and 10,000 two-wheelers. The finalised bidders will share`31 crore with BBMP every year.

The smart parking will be monitored through sensors installed along roads, which will convert the database into information and transmit it to a monitoring cell. After a vehicle enters the particular parking space, the system will show it as ‘Occupied’ and the details will be sent electronically to a digital signboard which will display the parking status to drivers.

A BBMP official who did not wish to identify himself said, “Although news has spread that tenders have been cancelled by the government and Chief Secretary has ordered fresh tenders, BBMP officials are still negotiating with bidders. There are chances that the same bidders will be reconsidered after negotiations, and they would be issued work orders as the tenders have already been approved by the council and cabinet.”