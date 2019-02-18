Teen ends life after teacher finds Valentine's Day letter in his bag

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 13-year-old boy hanged himself after his teacher found a love letter in his school bag on Valentine’s Day. The incident took place in Nelamangala on Thursday. The deceased, Siddesh, was studying in Class 8 at a government school, and was scared that his parents would find out about the letter, which was the reason he took the extreme step on Friday.

Siddesh’s parents, Siddaraju and Sannama Rathna, hail from Andhra Pradesh, and the family lives in Kenganahalli village. The couple work as daily wage labourers.Preliminary investigations revealed that Siddesh liked a girl who studies in Class 9, and had written a love letter to give to her on Valentine’s Day. He had kept the love letter in his school bag, and his teacher, who was checking for his homework in the bag, found the letter and started questioning him.

As he did not respond, he was asked to bring his father to school the next day. Siddesh, who was scared his parents would be informed about the letter and was sure he would be punished for it, went to a farm near his school after classes and hanged himself from a tree branch.

Villagers who noticed the body alerted Madanayakanahalli police. The police also took a statement from Indira CS, the principal of the school, as part of the investigation.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani which is available 24/7.)