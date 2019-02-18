The life of a standup comedian is much, much harder than that of Tenali Raman and Birbal

Hriday Ranjan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : I first came across stories of Tenali Raman from Tinkle comics. There were others like him too - Birbal and Naseeruddin Hooja - witty people who made the king chuckle and provided general relief from the burden of being afull-time king. I was fascinated by these characters. Not for me the glory of kings and generals - they led their lives with the risk of dying in battle. I wanted the good life that came with being a wisecracking ministers - I could survive wars and invasions - for every ruler wants to listen to a few jokes at the end of the day.

These stories were cheeky, but also imparted a nugget of life-wisdom. They were self-deprecating, but sometimes help impart justice to the needy. By my third grade, I was the class jester. I was the one the teacher would call up to the front of the class when there’s a free period. I began by making funny faces and noises, and slowly graduated to doing impressions of other people. With pre-teen years came the knack of remembering and delivering jokes - both of the ‘veg’ and ‘non-veg’ variety.

I maintained a diary in which I wrote down my jokes and read them regularly to keep myself abreast of happenings around me. With the advent of college, I adapted to changing technology and started my own blog. I could reach people beyond my school, and it felt nice to be validated by strangers on the Internet. Life buzzed past me, and before I knew it, I was dabbling in advertising, radio, television, and journalism. The arc finally ended when I became a standup comedian, to earn my livelihood by telling jokes to strangers.

Most people see only the glamorous side of being a standup comedian. What they don’t see is the process of becoming one. Of writing jokes and trying it out at open mics in front of bored couples who are looking at you with a mix of sorrow and sympathy.

The life of a standup comedian, I now realise, is much tougher than that of Tenali Raman and Birbal the wise. The court jester has to perform for only one audience member - the king. Of course, there will be other people in the court too, but their reaction doesn’t really matter. A comedian has to stand in front of hundreds of strangers on a weekly basis, hoping they connect to him/her over an abstract topic. They use deprecation, storytelling, analogies and rhyme to appeal to everybody in the audience - one person clapping his hands in the front row won’t do.

A court jester has no need for open mics - the jokes are written in his head and are directly dipped in the pan of hot oil in the royal court. A court jester’s Punchline: Prize ratio is unbelievably skewed in his favour. One witty line could win him a gold coin, a necklace, or even some land if the king is in a benevolent mood.

But more than anything else, I envy the respect that court jesters won in the palace. They were seated with the scholars and military generals and regularly flanked the side of the greatest rulers on earth. When I go up on stage every night, I am met with families whose kid is nagging them to step out, and a young couple who is waiting for me to finish so they can coochie-coo in the dark distance.

Democracy and adult franchise is alright, but give me a king with a sense of humour any day!

(The author is a writer and comedian).