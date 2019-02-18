Home Cities Bengaluru

Tired of stink, E-City residents await BBMP action

Unable to tolerate the stink, residents of Doddanagamangala and Chikkanagamangala, Electronics City Phase 2 continue to feel left out from the rest of the city.

Published: 18th February 2019 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Unable to tolerate the stink, residents of Doddanagamangala and Chikkanagamangala, Electronics City Phase 2 continue to feel left out from the rest of the city. While several other areas with civic issues had been noted by the city’s civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is yet to look into the Solid Waste Management Plant at Chikkanagamangala, which is raising a stink in the area, despite protests conducted in October and December last year.

Residents have also accused BBMP
of burning waste inside the plant

“We are still suffering from the smell. No action has been taken regarding pollution from the SWM plant,” said Pranay Dubey, a resident of Chikkanagamangala. After the plant was set up in March, residents have been complaining of health problems. “Over 6,000 families in the area are still suffering,” said Dubey who also started a Twitter feed called Electronic City Rising.

Residents have also accused BBMP of burning waste inside the plant, which is illegal. With proof of footage of wet waste being burnt inside the premises,  the plant’s environmental engineer Mamatha had assured the residents that the smell will be contained in a week’s time. Replying to the Twitter feed, D Randeep, special commissioner (Admin, health, SWM, AH, Welfare) said there will be a review meeting held with the plant officials. “He had informed Mamatha that he will be meeting us last week but nothing came out of it,” said Dubey.

Senior engineer-in-charge of the plant Narasarama Rao continued to deny that garbage was being burnt inside the plant and that action should be taken by the panchayat president against villagers burning waste beside the plant. Randeep is yet to give an update on when he will be visiting the area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp