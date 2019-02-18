Tired of stink, E-City residents await BBMP action

Preeja Prasad By

BENGALURU : Unable to tolerate the stink, residents of Doddanagamangala and Chikkanagamangala, Electronics City Phase 2 continue to feel left out from the rest of the city. While several other areas with civic issues had been noted by the city’s civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is yet to look into the Solid Waste Management Plant at Chikkanagamangala, which is raising a stink in the area, despite protests conducted in October and December last year.

“We are still suffering from the smell. No action has been taken regarding pollution from the SWM plant,” said Pranay Dubey, a resident of Chikkanagamangala. After the plant was set up in March, residents have been complaining of health problems. “Over 6,000 families in the area are still suffering,” said Dubey who also started a Twitter feed called Electronic City Rising.

Residents have also accused BBMP of burning waste inside the plant, which is illegal. With proof of footage of wet waste being burnt inside the premises, the plant’s environmental engineer Mamatha had assured the residents that the smell will be contained in a week’s time. Replying to the Twitter feed, D Randeep, special commissioner (Admin, health, SWM, AH, Welfare) said there will be a review meeting held with the plant officials. “He had informed Mamatha that he will be meeting us last week but nothing came out of it,” said Dubey.

Senior engineer-in-charge of the plant Narasarama Rao continued to deny that garbage was being burnt inside the plant and that action should be taken by the panchayat president against villagers burning waste beside the plant. Randeep is yet to give an update on when he will be visiting the area.