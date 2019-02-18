Who let ’em out, cries woman assaulted over cattle row  

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : A woman fed up of goats and cows eating the plants in front of her house was assaulted by the farmer and his family members when she complained about the damage caused by the goats. Her two children, who were on their way to file a complaint, were also attacked with stones. Arun B, 26, a resident of Timmareddy Layout Naganathapura, his younger brother Prem and his mother Sharada have sustained injuries in the assault.

According to the complaint filed by Arun, his neighbour, goat farmer Elumalai, his wife and mother and others have attacked him with stones. On February 12, at around 6.30pm, Arun got a call from his mother Sharada. She informed him that their neighbours Sarala, Mallika and Elumalai were beating her for complaining about the goats and cows eating the plants and damaging the pots.

Arun, who works in a private firm, was in office. He immediately rushed to his house and reached around 7.15pm to find Elumalai’s family fighting with his mother. According to Arun, Elumalai’s family have around five cows and 8 to 10 goats, who they tie to a shed during the night and leave them for breeding in the morning.

“They leave them on the road instead of taking them to the outskirts. So, the goats and cows ends up eating the plants from the houses in our area,” said Arun.

“When I went to talk to them about the issue, the family abused me. I was going to the station to file a complaint when Elumalai kicked me. He took a stone and hit my head multiple times,” recalls Arun. When his brother Prem tried coming to his rescue, Elumalai hit him also with the stone. Arun has eight stitches on his head while Prem got six. Arun then filed a complaint with Parappana Agrahara police station. A case of assault has been registered against

Elumalai and his family members. According to an investigating officer, Elumalai is on the run after the attack. “We have questioned the women about the incident, we will take necessary action against the family. Elumalai stays two houses away from Arun’s house. We have warned the family not to leave the goats and cows near the residential area for breeding,” said the investigating officer.