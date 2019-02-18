With no ITF tournaments this year, Grand Slam debutant struggles for international exposure

Krishnendu Banerjee By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ever since changes in the ranking system were brought about by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), many players have found the going tough and administrators have been struggling to bring in sponsors to conduct ITF-level tournaments. The reason: Lack of players with ATP rankings. As a result, budding players are the only ones struggling, one such being Karnataka’s Nikshep Ballekere Ravikumar, who made his junior Grand Slam debut in the Australian Open in 2016 and represented India in the Junior Davis Cup in 2013 and 2014.

The former India junior number 1 had to wrestle with injuries in the last two years, which resulted in a drop in All India Tennis Association (AITA) and ITF ranking. As playing on the ITF world tour events are getting costlier, Ravikumar, without a sponsor, had to turn to the AITA prize money. “I have approached so many institutions and government for funding but nobody pays heed,” said Ravikumar, who doesn’t even have an ITF ranking. “The best option was to play improve our rankings in India and then play in bigger events in Europe. But with no ITF tournaments, the only possible way is getting wild card entry to Challenger events.”

Ravikumar hasn’t had the opportunity to go abroad and train or play. The absence of exposure has resulted in first round losses in ITF events. In the domestic circuit, the former junior Davis cup-holder has been toiling hard to find his feet again. He is off to the next court in Chennai to play another AITA event. “What I need is exposure to play against better players. My coach (Aditya Sachdeva) told me I don’t have the financial might to train abroad. My father funds my training and trips and the rest comes from prize money,” said the former U-18 national champion, who trains in New Delhi with ace player Yuki Bhambri.

Achievements

International

● Junior Davis Cup: Represented India against Korea and Malaysia in 2013 and 2014, respectively

● ITF Grade 1 doubles winner in Nanjing, China in 2015

● ITF Grade 5 singles winner in Rajshahi, Bangladesh in 2015

● ITF grade 3 doubles winner in Chandigarh, India in 2015

● ITF Grade 3 doubles winner in India 2016