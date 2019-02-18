Yediyur ward to sell excess power to BESCOM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Last year, Yediyur ward in South Bengaluru became the first Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM)-free ward. Run on bio-gas generated electricity, this will now soon be sold to BESCOM. The bio-methanisation unit utilises wet waste collected from residents and is currently generating 250-kilowatt per day, which is in excess.

The ward will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BESCOM to send power back to the grid. “We will sign an MoU by next week. Of the 250 kilowatt generated, we use only 140 kilowatt.We have enough to power 17 government buildings and 13 parks,” said NR Ramesh, husband of corporator Poornima Ramesh.

“The cost is working out to be `6.75 per unit. This means Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be earning `8 lakh per month. We are in talks with the legal cell of BESCOM on how to facilitate the transfer of excess power to their Jayanagar sub-division,” he said, adding that BBMP commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad will have to give his nod.

The biogas methanisation unit converts five to six tonnes of wet waste mixed with manure, each day into electricity. It goes through a semi-digester for 15 days and gets converted into methane gas. The gas is then stored in a balloon digestor.

Yediyur lake to be solar-powered

In addition, 24 solar power panels will be installed by the end of this month at Yediyur lake. `15 lakh has been sanctioned for a solar power unit to be installed by the end of this month. “The panels will be installed on the roof of the boating facility. Twenty five kilowatt is needed to power 190 ornamental lights to light up the pathway, 12 focus lights and three fountains,” Ramesh explained.