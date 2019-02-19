Home Cities Bengaluru

Ahead of LS elections, BBMP offers goodies to women, children

Published: 19th February 2019 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

S P Hemalatha, chairperson of Standing Committee on Taxation and Finance, presented the BBMP Budget on Monday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wooing the city voters ahead of the fast approaching Lok Sabha polls, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike showered subsidies and welfare schemes.

The BBMP on Monday presented a Rs 10,688 crore Budget 2019-20 giving hope for the urban poor, proposing affordable medical services with establishing kidney dialysis centres in all assembly constituencies, starting bike ambulances in traffic-congested areas, setting up de-addiction centres.
The Budget was presented by chairperson of the Standing Committee for Taxation and Finance S P Hemalatha.

Laying focus on women and girl child’s welfare, the budget has proposed schemes like 15-year maturity bonds of Rs 1 lakh each for every baby girl born between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020, and setting up four mobile canteens in each assembly constituency to encourage self-employment among women.
The Budget also gives priority to improvement of education in BBMP schools with proposals like upgrading all the schools to international standards and introducing Edusat connectivity.

Of the total Rs 10,688cr expenditure, the budget proposes Rs 4,945cr on development works, followed by garbage, solid waste management (Rs 1,186cr), and  welfare programmes for women, urban poor and the elderly (Rs 1,071cr).

While Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjuna has termed it “public-friendly budget”, civic experts termed it “undemocratic” as ward committees were not consulted before announcing the welfare schemes.

