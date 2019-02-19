Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP to get to work on major projects

However, of the total allocations announced for current projects under action plan approval, BBMP will be spending part of the money under various phases for three years.

Published: 19th February 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP will soon be taking up work on major infrastructure projects that it had proposed earlier. It wants to take up work running into Rs 2,300 crore on major projects in the current financial year, for which the state government recently approved projects for three years, running into Rs 8,015 crore.

BBMP wants to prepare action plans for major ambitious projects like white topping of roads, signal-free corridors, land acquisition for major road widening projects, development of roads in 110 villages and replacement of streetlights with LED bulbs, that was recently approved by the government, and towards which BBMP will be issuing a work order this month.

BBMP wants to take up projects sanctioned by the state government in the current financial year, and for which DPRs are being prepared soon. However, most of the projects listed are either in the final stage or are Smart City projects.

