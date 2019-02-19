Home Cities Bengaluru

Big plans to make city green again, but with a mere Rs 3 crore

BBMP also hopes to make the city green again by establishing two nurseries in each zone with 10 lakh saplings at the cost of Rs 3 crore.

Published: 19th February 2019 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just like every year, this year too the BBMP has merely given any importance to green cover in its budget with little allocation for projects including horticulture, urban forestry and lakes.
The BBMP has sanctioned Rs 5 crore for a large scale plantation drive in all the 198 wards. However, the long standing BBMP initiative to conduct tree census in the city has finally seen the light of day with Rs 2 crore being allotted for this.

BBMP also hopes to make the city green again by establishing two nurseries in each zone with 10 lakh saplings at the cost of Rs 3 crore.

However, the allocation towards the development and maintenance of city lakes has irked many Bengalureans. The civic body has allocated just Rs 25 crore for the purpose.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp