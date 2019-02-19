Big plans to make city green again, but with a mere Rs 3 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just like every year, this year too the BBMP has merely given any importance to green cover in its budget with little allocation for projects including horticulture, urban forestry and lakes.

The BBMP has sanctioned Rs 5 crore for a large scale plantation drive in all the 198 wards. However, the long standing BBMP initiative to conduct tree census in the city has finally seen the light of day with Rs 2 crore being allotted for this.

BBMP also hopes to make the city green again by establishing two nurseries in each zone with 10 lakh saplings at the cost of Rs 3 crore.

However, the allocation towards the development and maintenance of city lakes has irked many Bengalureans. The civic body has allocated just Rs 25 crore for the purpose.