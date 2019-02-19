Home Cities Bengaluru

City police have got their eyes on history sheeters

Besides a high number of IT companies and lush green gardens, the city also has a huge number of history sheeters who have to be monitored by police officials regularly.

Published: 19th February 2019 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Besides a high number of IT companies and lush green gardens, the city also has a huge number of history sheeters who have to be monitored by police officials regularly. The city has a total of 6,678 sheeters, out of which 4,442 are present, 1,307 are out of view and 929 are in judicial custody. The west and the south zones have the maximum number of rowdies. Most of them are regularly monitored, especially with the elections approaching, to keep the city safe.

Each zone prioritises the sheeters according to their criminal history and they are monitored by the respective sub inspectors, Assistant Commissioner of Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police of each zone. The most active and dangerous rowdies are monitored directly by the DCP. “The list of top 20 active rowdy sheeters is prepared and I monitor them myself.

We usually monitor them once in a week or fortnight and maintain a complete track record of their activities. Also, we filter them frequently and maintain a list of the inactive rowdies,” staid Ravi D Chennannavar, DCP, west zone.

S Girish, DCP Crime, said that the three or four most dangerous miscreants are monitored by the Central Crime branch at any point of time during the night rounds. He explained that they track locations of the out of view sheeters and maintain records of their whereabouts to prevent them from causing trouble. 

At every police station level, checking is conducted and every three months a ‘parade’ is conducted where the DCP himself monitors all the history sheeters present in their area.  “We are keeping a keen eye on the sheeters and I warn them with a bound over to prevent them from committing a crime. Also, after the elections, we will filter the rowdies and remove about 200 inactive rowdies, so that we can keep track of the active ones. It is always better to remove the inactive ones as a regular checking becomes harassment to them,” stated  K Annamalai, DCP south division.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp