City police have got their eyes on history sheeters

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Besides a high number of IT companies and lush green gardens, the city also has a huge number of history sheeters who have to be monitored by police officials regularly. The city has a total of 6,678 sheeters, out of which 4,442 are present, 1,307 are out of view and 929 are in judicial custody. The west and the south zones have the maximum number of rowdies. Most of them are regularly monitored, especially with the elections approaching, to keep the city safe.

Each zone prioritises the sheeters according to their criminal history and they are monitored by the respective sub inspectors, Assistant Commissioner of Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police of each zone. The most active and dangerous rowdies are monitored directly by the DCP. “The list of top 20 active rowdy sheeters is prepared and I monitor them myself.

We usually monitor them once in a week or fortnight and maintain a complete track record of their activities. Also, we filter them frequently and maintain a list of the inactive rowdies,” staid Ravi D Chennannavar, DCP, west zone.

S Girish, DCP Crime, said that the three or four most dangerous miscreants are monitored by the Central Crime branch at any point of time during the night rounds. He explained that they track locations of the out of view sheeters and maintain records of their whereabouts to prevent them from causing trouble.

At every police station level, checking is conducted and every three months a ‘parade’ is conducted where the DCP himself monitors all the history sheeters present in their area. “We are keeping a keen eye on the sheeters and I warn them with a bound over to prevent them from committing a crime. Also, after the elections, we will filter the rowdies and remove about 200 inactive rowdies, so that we can keep track of the active ones. It is always better to remove the inactive ones as a regular checking becomes harassment to them,” stated K Annamalai, DCP south division.