Differently-abled, homeless get a slice of welfare pie

Published: 19th February 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The current budget is just a continuation of the previous year’s proposals, in which it has allocated the same amount for schemes for the city’s homeless, differently-abled and senior citizens.

Last year too, BBMP had announced the building and maintenance of night shelters in the city at a cost of Rs 1 crore. Now, the only progress is that 284 locations have been identified near bus stations, railway stations and markets in the city.

In a bid to bring specially challenged people into the mainstream of society, BBMP has announced Rs 75 crore for various programmes, along with Rs 10 crore for distribution of 10 tricycles in each ward. It has allocated Rs 2 crore to encourage differently-abled people to participate in national and international level games.

However, BBMP, which had announced the distribution of 50 walking sticks to senior citizens in each ward, has this year earmarked Rs 5 crore for welfare programmes for senior citizens.

But no details about the schemes have been announced yet. However, some schemes like providing tailoring machines to beneficiaries in all wards have been continued this year too, with Rs 8 crore being earmarked for 50 machines per ward.

