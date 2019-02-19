Home Cities Bengaluru

Gaganyaan mission can meet 2021 deadline: ISRO

Indian Space Research Organisation recently had a discussion with representatives from various armed forces in the country to select astronauts.

Published: 19th February 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian Space Research Organisation recently had a discussion with representatives from various armed forces in the country to select astronauts. “The process (of selecting astronauts) is already on and an announcement for selection will be made soon,” ISRO Chairman K Sivan said here on Monday.
He was speaking at the inauguration of a two-day international seminar on ‘Emerging Frontiers in Aerospace Technology’ organised by Defence Research and Development Organisation ahead of Aero India 2019. Taking a dig at critics, he said that ISRO was capable of completing Gaganyaan by the scheduled deadline of 2021.

“The specialty of Gaganyaan is that it has to be completed in 40 months. Many, even people from aerospace sector, are doubting whether we can achieve it. If Russia could send a man to space in just four years in 1957, why can’t we send (a man) now in 40 months?,” he asked.Sivan added that there was a ‘mad rush’ for developing small satellite launch vehicles. An average of 6,000-odd small satellites will be launched annually. Considering these demands,

ISRO has developed a Small Satellite Launch Vehicle which will be tested in mid-2019, he said. G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation, said that there has been a big leap in the number of industries developing unmanned aerial vehicles. “We will have to come up with a road map for collaborations in these sectors to produce state-of-the-art systems,” he said.

Artificial intelligence

A total of `4,000 crore has been sought for investment in the country for developing technologies related to Artificial Intelligence and allied sciences based on the recommendations of NITI Aayog, said V K Saraswat, member of NITI Aayog.He said that a new eco-system should be created to ensure that India develops its own Advanced Multi-role Combat Aircraft. 

‘UNMANNED COMBAT AERIAL VEHICLE IS FUTURE’

Noting that Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) was the future of air dominance, Avinash Chander, former scientific advisor to the Defence Minister said, though India needs 42 fighter squadrons, currently it has only 31.By 2025, another nine squadrons will be phased out. “The government should think of replacing these with UCAV squadrons.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ISRO Gaganyaan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp