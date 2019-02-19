Home Cities Bengaluru

Health, wealth and jobs for city’s pink force

When the Budget copy reached the media gallery in BBMP’s Council building, the first thing that caught the eye was the cover page.

Published: 19th February 2019 06:43 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When the Budget copy reached the media gallery in BBMP’s Council building, the first thing that caught the eye was the cover page. It was pink. Turns out the reason behind this is that the budget has focused on welfare programmes for women in the city. There is great emphasis on self employment and health security in all the 198 wards of BBMP.

Unlike the previous budget which announced only two schemes under women welfare, this year’s budget saw many more programmes. Last year, a mere Rs 10 lakh was earmarked for women-centric schemes such as financial assistance of Rs 75,000 for pink autos and Rs 20,000 financial assistance for widowed women.
The BBMP budget has continued with Pink Baby, where girls born in all the 24 BBMP maternity hospitals between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2020, will be gifted 15-year maturity bonds of Rs 15 lakh to assist them financially. For this, BBMP has earmarked Rs 60 crore under Mahalakshmi Yojane.

In a bid to promote self-employment among women, BBMP has allocated Rs 5 crore for the economically weak. They can purchase mobile canteens with a 50 per cent subsidy at the rate of four vehicles in each constituency under Annapoorneshwari programme.

BBMP has also focused on women’s health by establishing mobile testing buses at a cost of Rs 3 crore to detect cancer at an early stage and Rs 50 lakh has been allotted for setting up a cancer treatment centre in Dr Babu Jagajeevan Ram General Hospital in JLR Nagar.

This year’s budget also some good news for girls studying in Palike schools and colleges, as BBMP has earmarked Rs 50 lakh for the installation of sanitary incinerator machines to improve sanitation facilities.

BBMP budget

