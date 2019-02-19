‘I Recall my father reading books to me’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : My father died when I was less than nine. My memories of him are blurred and indistinct, but what I do remember very clearly are the books he read out to me as a baby. Every evening, after he returned from a long day at work, through the grind of public transport from one end of the city’s commercial hub to the boondocks of the suburbs, he would take me on his lap and read to me. Picture books, of course. Pretty soon, I am told by the proud mater, I began reading back to him.

Of course, it wasn’t reading but mere picture word association, but to me it was a grown-up thing to do and I persisted.While other parents would buy their children toys, my father would take me to the bookstore and unleash me in that wonderland of paper and print. I remember, that despite his rather humble earnings as a bank clerk, he would never flinch at the cost of any book I chose.

Thanks to him, I actually began my first entrepreneurial venture at the age of seven by creating my own home library, which earned me enough pocket money to keep me in tooth-rotting sweets without my mother’s permission. I often wonder if I would have ended up an author had my father not sowed the love of books in me when I was a baby. On the flipside though, I must confess, my son has not taken to reading no matter how much I tried, and that has been my one big regret.

Why is it important to get a child to read, you might ask?

For one, it improves their vocabulary and imagination. For another, it develops skill with language and speech skills. This in turn is advantageous academically, because the child is familiar with words and sentence structures, and will have better logical skills. Reading also creates empathy and educates a child about unfamiliar places, cultures and situations. Most importantly, and a boon in this era of children who can’t seem to sit still in one place, reading helps a child develop focus and concentration. Reading to very young children, according to research, is strongly correlated with brain activation in areas connected with visual imagery and understanding language.

To help your child develop a love for books it isn’t enough to hand him or her a book and expect it to be pored over. If your child is anything like my son was as a baby, the book will be shredded to pieces and the remnants danced over with hobnailed boots. To inculcate the reading habit, you could try making a bedtime story a daily ritual a child looks forward to. Read so your child can see the text and run your finger along the words printed so your child follows the text as you say the words. Slowly, your child will

begin understanding the meaning of the words, and want to read her own books. Excerpted with permission from ‘13 Steps to Bloody Good Parenting’ by Ashwin Sanghi and Kiran Manral, Published by Westland (January 2019).