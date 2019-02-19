Lack of water and space prompts BBMP to come up with new nurseries in city

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), is finding it difficult to maintain the nurseries under them as the areas they are located in (Yelahanka, Kudlu, Hal Airport and Bangalore University campus) suffer from water shortage and space congestion, making it difficult to maintain the number of saplings they were supposed to.

In order to make things better, the Forest Department has received a `3 crore fund to establish two nurseries in each zone. “We will find suitable places to establish these nurseries with adequate space and water sources to avoid issues the current nurseries are facing,” said Chola Raju, DCF, adding that places will be picked out in a week’s time. Each nursery will have a capacity of 10 lakh saplingsYelahanka zone has only about 90,000 saplings this year and the caretaker of the nursery finds it difficult to water them. “We do not have sufficient water.

There is a park nearby maintained by the Horticulture Department and they use two bore wells and use up all the water due to which our source of water has reduced,” rued Chandrappa, Deputy Range Forest Officer Yelahanka zone.

Additionally, there have been struggles for space and resources at the RR Nagar zone, where the nursery is situated inside the Bangalore University campus. “We have been using drain water to hydrate the saplings and the place is really congested.

Two years ago, due to heavy rains, there was a bit of damage we had to deal with. The capacity here is two lakh but we are maintaining only one lakh saplings,” said Banu Prakash, Deputy Range Forest Officer, R R Nagar, adding that better resources would be of great help to them. Kudlu and HAL zone have been facing the same issues.