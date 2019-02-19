Living by the bucket list

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Vish Dhamija is a British Indian crime-fiction writer, residing in the UK. He is the author of seven crime fiction novels, making The Heist Artist his eight such book. He is well-recognised and lauded for his cirme fiction narratives and has even been referred to as ‘India’s John Grisham’ by some. Excerpts from an interview:

What was your trigger

for writing your latest book The Heist Artist?

I was at Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam a couple of years ago; seeing his life’s work in real and then being told by the guide who gave our group the museum tour that Van Gogh happened to be one of the artists whose paintings were stolen the most set me thinking… Some of his stolen paintings have never been found. That became the backbone of The Heist Artist. Poppy Flowers—the heart of the book was stolen and never found, so I’ve fictionally placed it in India.

Vish Dhamija

Have any of your books been inspired by vernacular books?

Not yet.

Do you go back to your old writings? How does it feel to re-read what you had written years back?

Surprisingly I do, and honestly it feels like someone else’s work, someone else’s voice. And it’s no different from reflecting on yourself—where you were, what you did five years ago—and it does make me wonder. Yes it feels like I’ve come a long way, that my writing is a little different now than it was back then, but not in a negative way!

Have you always seen yourself as a writer? What has been your inspiration as a writer?

No. My first book was published in 2010. It was one of the things in my bucket list—to write a book. But that book—Nothing Lasts Forever, didn’t stop selling (it is in its 25th reprint now, maybe) and that gave me the impetus to write more. I actually became a “writer” when Bhendi Bazaar was published in December 2014. But since then, I’ve been prolific. The Heist Artist is my eighth book—and seventh since I took to writing seriously. (And the catalogue is booked until 2020).



With the digitisation of books, have you moved to reading books on screen or do you prefer the old-fashioned books?

I personally prefer paper. My first preference, actually, is a hardback copy (if it’s available) since the print size is larger than paperback and it feels better, at least to me.

What is the process you undergo while writing?

I usually write in the mornings. It’s also something that goes back to my school days — study early in the morning to prepare for the examinations, so I guess it’s second nature to me. I make myself some coffee, put on the music and go from there. Writer’s block: I sincerely don’t now what that is.

You write on a particular day or you don’t, much like anything else. It’s not a block, it’s a lack of discipline.

How difficult or easy is it to get published? Have you had to modify or change the content of any of your books for it to get published?

It’s not easy; it’s not impossible either. If your writing is good (and I mean both, the plot and the narrative) there will always be some publisher who would appreciate it. Mario Puzo and JK Rowling were rejected by many publishers, not because they were less-than-stellar, but because the publishers didn’t see the potential, but all you need is one publisher to have confidence in your writing. No, I’ve never had to modify the content, however, I like editors challenging me on some aspect of the manuscript — which is good editing and, honestly, irrespective

of who you are or where you stand in the publishing world,

one should put one’s ego on the shelf and consider.

Who’s your first reader? And who are your biggest critics?

My wife. She’s brutally honest. She’s made me change plots, made me murder more people, sometimes even made me redefine the essence of the story.

Do you think marketing has played an integral role in the success of your books?

Of course. Like in any other business, marketing isn’t a luxury; it’s an essential part of the whole mix. Why should it differ when it comes to books? With millions of books published every year, how else do you expect your book to stand out in the crowd?