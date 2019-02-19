Home Cities Bengaluru

Man thrashed for misbehaving with girl

A 26-year-old man was thrashed by locals after he allegedly misbehaved with a schoolgirl in Laggere near Rajagopal Nagar on Monday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old man was thrashed by locals after he allegedly misbehaved with a schoolgirl in Laggere near Rajagopal Nagar on Monday.

Unemployed Naveen was taken into custody for questioning. A police official at Nandini Layout station said that around 9 am, the 9th standard student was on her way to the school. Naveen, who used to stalk her since long, intercepted her to talk and told her that he would buy her a smart phone. When she ignored him, he started misbehaving with her. Locals noticed it and thrashed him before calling police.

“The accused would often follow the girl. She had informed her parents about it, but they did not take it seriously,” the official added.Naveen was working at a garage earlier, and stays in the same area. Police have taken a statement from the girl’s mother who refused to file a case.

