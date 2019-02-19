Miscreants ruin fence worth `1.5 lakh 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Residents of Jarganahalli and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials are shocked after miscreants damaged the fence they had put up to clear a black spot last year. It took several months of effort by the tax-paying citizens to raise `1.5 lakh online and in person, to clear the garbage dump near JP Nagar Metro Station on October 28, 2018.

Abdul Aleem, president of Kanakapura Road Apartments Movement of Change (KARAMOC), said, “For over two years, we fought to stop garbage transfers and waste dumping on the main road. We got CCTVs installed in our apartment and caught BBMP auto tippers red-handed. Finally, we cleaned the black spot with our own money, sealing off the disputed private property with a metal sheet. On Saturday night, our CCTV footage showed some miscreants came in a lorry and damaged the fence.”

He said the fence was broken using some electrical pole. “We were shocked to see the damage in the morning. They rammed it into this place, bending the sheets. When we checked the footage, we saw huge machinery and people working together to break this fence. First of all, the authorities did nothing to help us despite repeated complaints. Only after their auto tippers were caught dumping garbage in the area and we raised the money, they helped to clear the garbage. When we try to fix issues, these are the obstacles we face. We are very disappointed,” he added.

For months after the spot was cleaned and beautified with help from BBMP officials and NGO Let’s Be the Change, the ward engineers kept a check on dumping with night patrolling. This brought down the littering completely.

Mahesh, a health inspector of Jarganahalli ward, said, “We do not know who damaged this area. When we checked one public CCTV camera, it showed a lorry carrying an electric pole that damaged the metal sheet. We worked hard to clear this place with the public, who raised funds. The garbage disappeared and it was good until last Saturday.”

He added that the officials did patrolling in the night and fined those who dumped garbage. “We put in a lot of effort to keep this place clean. We are upset by this and will find the culprits. We are awaiting access to the second CCTV camera, as the first one did not show the vehicle’s licence plate number clearly. As it is a private land, residents may have to file a police complaint but we will help them,” he said. Since the fence broke on Saturday night, garbage dumping has been resumed by the passersby, residents and nearby hotel owners.