Home Cities Bengaluru

Miscreants ruin fence worth `1.5 lakh 

He said the fence was broken using some electrical pole.

Published: 19th February 2019 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

The plot has turned into a garbage dump again

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Residents of Jarganahalli and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials are shocked after miscreants damaged the fence they had put up to clear a black spot last year. It took several months of effort by the tax-paying citizens to raise `1.5 lakh online and in person, to clear the garbage dump near JP Nagar Metro Station on October 28, 2018.

Abdul Aleem, president of Kanakapura Road Apartments Movement of Change (KARAMOC), said, “For over two years, we fought to stop garbage transfers and waste dumping on the main road. We got CCTVs installed in our apartment and caught BBMP auto tippers red-handed. Finally, we cleaned the black spot with our own money, sealing off the disputed private property with a metal sheet. On Saturday night, our CCTV footage showed some miscreants came in a lorry and damaged the fence.” 

He said the fence was broken using some electrical pole. “We were shocked to see the damage in the morning. They rammed it into this place, bending the sheets. When we checked the footage, we saw huge machinery and people working together to break this fence. First of all, the authorities did nothing to help us despite repeated complaints. Only after their auto tippers were caught dumping garbage in the area and we raised the money, they helped to clear the garbage. When we try to fix issues, these are the obstacles we face. We are very disappointed,” he added.

For months after the spot was cleaned and beautified with help from BBMP officials and NGO Let’s Be the Change, the ward engineers kept a check on dumping with night patrolling. This brought down the littering completely.

Mahesh, a health inspector of Jarganahalli ward, said, “We do not know who damaged this area. When we checked one public CCTV camera, it showed a lorry carrying an electric pole that damaged the metal sheet. We worked hard to clear this place with the public, who raised funds. The garbage disappeared and it was good until last Saturday.”

He added that the officials did patrolling in the night and fined those who dumped garbage. “We put in a lot of effort to keep this place clean. We are upset by this and will find the culprits. We are awaiting access to the second CCTV camera, as the first one did not show the vehicle’s licence plate number clearly. As it is a private land, residents may have to file a police complaint but we will help them,” he said. Since the fence broke on Saturday night, garbage dumping has been resumed by the passersby, residents and nearby hotel owners.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp