BBMP introduces new schemes for better healthcare

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though many programmes in the budget seem to be repetitive, BBMP has also introduced a bunch of new schemes to improve healthcare infrastructure in public hospitals. These include setting up of dialysis facilities in all assembly constituencies to provide affordable services to patients and has been allocated Rs 25 crore.

BBMP has also focused on traffic and transportation causing a major hurdle for medical services. Having earlier announced heli-ambulances in the eight zones, BBMP is now introducing bike ambulances in congested zones, for which it will be spending Rs 2 crore.

In a bid to provide facilities for caretakers of patients admitted in Kidwai Institute and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, BBMP has earmarked Rs 5 crore for each hospital. This will go towards renovation of dormitories in Kidwai and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital.

Family members of those addicted to alcohol, smoking and drugs will soon have affordable treatment as BBMP, in collaboration with NIMHANS, will set up deaddiction and rehabilitation centres at a cost of Rs 2 crore.